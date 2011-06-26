LinkedIn Founder: Embrace The Seven Deadly Sins

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman wins big.

LinkedIn Founder (and top startup investor and PayPal mafia don) Reid Hoffman just gave an interview to the Journal.Most of it is boilerplate — for example he looks to invest in product visionaries who build products that can have massive scale — but the funny part was when he said that the most successful startups tap one of the seven deadly sins.



So when it comes to social startups, “Facebook is ego. Zynga is sloth. LinkedIn is greed.”

He doesn’t mean it in a bad way. He adds: “Zynga is about fun. Fun is important. Fun is good. And to have the ability to do something fun for 10 or 15 minutes that’s right at your fingertips and involves your friends, well, that’s better than television in terms of social connectivity. With LinkedIn it’s taking control of your economic destiny and improving how you operate as a professional and how you can develop a competitive advantage. These are fundamentals for having a fulfilling quality of life.”

And he’s right.

Here’s the whole interview →

Don’t Miss: Insiders Tell The Story Of LinkedIn’s Stunning Success (Exclusive) →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.