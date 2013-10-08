LinkedIn Is No Longer Just A Recruiting Tool -- Here's How Top Companies Are Using It To Drive Sales

LinkedIn is a powerful marketing and sales platform, if you know how to use it.

The social network for professionals has attracted 225 million people from more than 200 countries, and its users are increasingly engaged

LinkedIn users viewed

63% more pages on the mobile and desktop versions of the site

in the first quarter of 2013 than during the same quarter in 2012. As a hub for professionals to network, LinkedIn presents tremendous potential for business-to-business (B2B) sales and marketing.

In a new report from BI Intelligence

, we analyse how LinkedIn could aid in sales efforts and expand opportunities, we tell you what you need to know about InMail, we look closely at Sponsored InMail and a case study of its performance, and examine how you can use LinkedIn as a marketing platform, breaking down the various ad products on the platform and the other techniques you can use as well.

Here’s a brief overview of LinkedIn’s most useful sales and marketing products:

In full, the report:

