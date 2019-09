Photo: Twitpic

A great sighting by Hunch biz dev exec Eric Stromberg, who writes “Looks like professional networking was the thin edge of the wedge for Linkedin’s true ambitions – food trucks”



Don’t Miss: Why LinkedIn Makes It Impossible For You To Quit →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.