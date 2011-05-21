Only Amazon Can Make A Tablet That Kills The iPad -- The SAIcast Discuss

William Wei

Jeff Bezo Amazon Tablet

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>

Everyone’s talking about LinkedIn, but are people going on the publicly-traded social network more often than Facebook?

Also, will Amazon make a killer tablet that rivals the iPad? We bring in gadget guru Steve Kovach to discuss in today’s Friday edition of the SAIcast.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts

Was The LinkedIn Pop Pure IPO Manipulation?

Google’s Perennial Hiring “Problem”

Would You Have A Tweetup With This Girl?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.