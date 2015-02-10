The most important skills in each major European city

One of the most fascinating aspects of understanding a city’s economy is seeing what skills are most important in that city.

Business Insider featured a map made by LinkedIn showing the most important skills in each major city. We focused on the US, and LinkedIn also has a similar map for European cities:

For many of Europe’s biggest cities, computer and engineering skills are top dog. Cities around the North Sea in Scotland and Norway have large energy and oil sectors, unsurprising given the importance of oil to those economies.

The maps are based on LinkedIn user data. They show the most distinctive skills in each city using a location quotient: skills are ranked based on how disproportionately common they are among a city’s LinkedIn users, compared to users in Europe as a whole.

The interactive map at LinkedIn’s blog allows users to check out the top skills in each of the cities studied. The map reinforces London’s importance as a financial and media center:

Parisians have a mix of computer and finance skills:

Berlin’s tech sector is pretty dominant, with video game development coming in at second after the increasingly popular Perl, Python, and Ruby programming languages:

Tech skills are also king in Madrid:

To see the rankings for other cities and for more insights, check out the LinkedIn blog post here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.