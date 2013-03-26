LinkedIn Has A New Search Tool That Automatically Guesses Who You're Looking For

LinkedIn updated the search tool on its website today to include a unified search bar for everything: people, companies, groups etc.



(Before you had to select an option to search for each category separately.)

The new search tool also automatically fills in with suggested searches as you type, sort of like Google does.

Here’s a quick overview of the new search features from LinkedIn’s announcement:

Auto-complete – As you type your search term you’ll be prompted with options for what you may be looking for, and the more you search, the better it will get at predicting what you want.

Suggested searches – Now when you type in a search term such as “product manager” you’ll see example search queries for people or jobs related to product manager as well as a preview of top results to help you find what you’re looking for in one click.

Smarter query intent algorithm – The more you search for content on LinkedIn, the more it learns and understands your intent over time to provide the most relevant results.

Enhanced advanced search – Not only has advanced search gotten a new look, it’s also easier to deepen your search with filters like location, company, school and more.

Automated alerts – Save time by saving your searches and we’ll alert you when the results change.

You can start using the new search tool now.

