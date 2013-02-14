Jeff Weiner Just Gave Every LinkedIn Employee An iPad Mini

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner gives employees iPad Minis at an all-hands meeting

Photo: LinkedIn

Darain Faraz, a communications manager at LinkedIn in the UK, just tweeted that CEO Jeff Weiner just gave an iPad Mini to every one of LinkedIn’s 3,500 employees.A spokesperson confirmed the gift:



We wanted to acknowledge the hard work and accomplishments of all of our employees in 2012. During today’s biweekly All Hands meeting, we surprised our employees with iPad Minis as a small gesture of the company’s gratitude for their contributions.

Weiner didn’t cheap out, either—one employee tells us they got the $429, 32-gigabyte model, not the less-expensive $329 model. At retail prices, that would cost around $1.5 million.

LinkedIn just reported a monster quarter where its revenues beat expectations by $25 million. So that’s a pretty nice way to share the windfall with employees.

It may be coincidence, but we have a pretty good idea of where Weiner might have gotten the idea: When he was a top executive at Yahoo, Weiner worked with Brad Garlinghouse. Garlinghouse is now CEO of YouSendIt, an enterprise file-sharing company, and he gave all of his employees iPad Minis over the holidays.

Here’s Faraz’s tweet.

That awesome moment when your CEO dishes out iPad minis to EVERY employee @linkedin @jeffweiner — Darain Faraz (@darainfaraz) February 13, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.