LIVE: LinkedIn's Q2 Earnings

Professional social network LinkedIn is set to announce its Q2 2013 earnings in a few minutes.
Analysts are predicting these numbers:
- Revenue: $354.3M
- EPS: $0.31
- Sales Guidance: $344.5M
Over the last six quarters LinkedIn has exceeded consensus revenue expectations by an average of 5%.
Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia expects this trend to continue this quarter. Based on trends, LinkedIn could potentially report revenue near $372 million for the quarter.
Stay tuned, we’ll update this post with the numbers as soon as they hit.
