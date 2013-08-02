LIVE: LinkedIn's Q2 Earnings

Professional social network LinkedIn is set to announce its Q2 2013 earnings in a few minutes.



Analysts are predicting these numbers:

Revenue: $354.3M

EPS: $0.31

Sales Guidance: $344.5M

Over the last six quarters LinkedIn has exceeded consensus revenue expectations by an average of 5%.

Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia expects this trend to continue this quarter. Based on trends, LinkedIn could potentially report revenue near $372 million for the quarter.

Stay tuned, we’ll update this post with the numbers as soon as they hit.

