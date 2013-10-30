LinkedIn Beats On Earnings, Stock Basically Does Nothing After Hours

LinkedIn’s earnings for last quarter are are out!

It’s a beat on revenue, but guidance is pretty weak. The stock briefly fell after hours, but now it’s basically flat again. (There are some fluctuations, though.)

Here are the most important numbers:

Revenue: $US393 Million

Earnings per share: $US0.39

Q4 revenue guidance: $US415 million – $US420 million

LinkedIn now has 259 million members, which is up 38% year over year.

