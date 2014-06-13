LinkedIn Admits That It Has 'Some Work To Do' In Terms Of Diversity

LinkedIn just released its workforce diversity numbers, and the company isn’t happy with them.

LinkedIn’s workforce is 61% men and 53% white.

“There are currently more than 5,400 LinkedIn employees working in offices from Mountain View to Sao Paulo to Bangalore,” LinkedIn Head of Talent Pat Wadors wrote on the company blog. “Over the past few years, we’ve experienced tremendous growth and have become a truly global company, but in terms of overall diversity, we have some work to do.”

This comes just a few weeks after Google released its workforce diversity data. Google’s workforce is 70% men and 61% white.

Check out LinkedIn’s diversity data below.

