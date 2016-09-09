Hey LinkedIn readers! Join us at IGNITION at a special ticket rate

Thank you for following Business Insider on LinkedIn.

Loyal BI readers know that IGNITION is our flagship conference, assembling top leaders in digital to explain the hottest trends and predict the future. IGNITION will be held on December 5-7, 2016, at the Time Warner Center in NYC.

There are countless reasons why you should attend IGNITION (including outstanding networking opportunities) but chief among them is the amazing speaker line-up:

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP

SY Lau, Sr. EVP; President, Tencent; Online Media Group

James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox

Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Peter Moore, Chief Competition Officer, EA

Kevin Lin, COO, Twitch

Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T

Tim Armstrong, CEO, AOL

Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.

Julia Boorstin, senior media and entertainment correspondent, CNBC

Gene Munster, managing director and senior research analyst, Piper Jaffray

Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb

Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.

David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson

Mark Mahaney, managing director internet, RBC Capital Markets

Joey Levin, CEO, IAC

Ann Lewnes, EVP and CMO, Adobe

Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and CCO, WeWork

Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork

Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO, MasterCard

Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco

Ken Auletta, The New Yorker

John Battelle, editor-in-chief & CEO, NewCo Platform

Danny Sullivan, founding editor of search engine land & marketing land, Third Door Media

Henry Blodget, global editor-in-chief and CEO, Business Insider

Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief, Business Insider

Erik Huggers, CEO and president, Vevo

Susan L. Jurevics, CEO, Pottermore

Patrick Keane, president, Sharethrough

Nicholas Carlson, editor-in-chief, INSIDER

Dan Levi, CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas

Stephanie Retblatt, chief brainiac, Smarty Pants

Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola

Dave Finocchio, founder and CEO, Bleacher Report

Andrew Bosworth, VP of engineering, Facebook

And more!

As a thank-you to our loyal Business Insider readers we're happy to offer a hefty discount.

Find out more >>

