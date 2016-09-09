Hey LinkedIn readers! Join us at IGNITION at a special ticket rate

Thank you for following Business Insider on LinkedIn.
Loyal BI readers know that IGNITION is our flagship conference, assembling top leaders in digital to explain the hottest trends and predict the future. IGNITION will be held on December 5-7, 2016, at the Time Warner Center in NYC.
There are countless reasons why you should attend IGNITION (including outstanding networking opportunities) but chief among them is the amazing speaker line-up:
- Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP
- SY Lau, Sr. EVP; President, Tencent; Online Media Group
- James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox
- Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE
- Peter Moore, Chief Competition Officer, EA
- Kevin Lin, COO, Twitch
- Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T
- Tim Armstrong, CEO, AOL
- Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.
- Julia Boorstin, senior media and entertainment correspondent, CNBC
- Gene Munster, managing director and senior research analyst, Piper Jaffray
- Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb
- Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.
- David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson
- Mark Mahaney, managing director internet, RBC Capital Markets
- Joey Levin, CEO, IAC
- Ann Lewnes, EVP and CMO, Adobe
- Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and CCO, WeWork
- Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork
- Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO, MasterCard
- Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco
- Ken Auletta, The New Yorker
- John Battelle, editor-in-chief & CEO, NewCo Platform
- Danny Sullivan, founding editor of search engine land & marketing land, Third Door Media
- Henry Blodget, global editor-in-chief and CEO, Business Insider
- Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief, Business Insider
- Erik Huggers, CEO and president, Vevo
- Susan L. Jurevics, CEO, Pottermore
- Patrick Keane, president, Sharethrough
- Nicholas Carlson, editor-in-chief, INSIDER
- Dan Levi, CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas
- Stephanie Retblatt, chief brainiac, Smarty Pants
- Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola
- Dave Finocchio, founder and CEO, Bleacher Report
- Andrew Bosworth, VP of engineering, Facebook
- And more!
