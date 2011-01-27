LinkedIn Could File To Go Public Today

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Iantzilla

LinkedIn could file its S-1, the first step in going public, as soon as today, sources tell AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher. If LinkedIn does, it would be after the markets close this afternoon.The company is being valued at between $2 and $3 billion in the private markets and has raised over $100 million in venture capital over many rounds. Swisher says Morgan Stanley could lead the IPO although Goldman Sachs is an investor and so might take part as well.



We’ll update if we learn more.

