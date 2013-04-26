LinkedIn's New App Manages Your Contacts Better Than The iPhone Can

LinkedIn introduced its new app today – LinkedIn Contacts.

The app syncs with your account and pulls all in your LinkedIn Connections, making it a snap to look up someone’s contact info or a person’s professional background.

You can pick up the app right here for free. Check out our tour of how to use it.

Tap the icon to get started.

Log in with your LinkedIn credentials.

The app will sync with your LinkedIn connections, which can take a few minutes. In the meantime, it walks you through the basics. The app serves as a central location for all your professional contacts.

Obviously you need to grant it access to your contacts.

It makes it a snap to stay current with your messaging and networking.

And it will even keep track of birthdays.

Get the pertinent info on someone at a glance.

The app landing page takes you to your recently sent and received messages.

There are a number of filters to help you find a specific person.

You can instantly sort your contacts alphabetically as well.

When you find who you're looking for, tap on his picture to view his profile.

It will display the usual information you'd expect – name, current job, and the like.

If you scroll down, it reveals contact information and people that you're mutually connected to.

And for the scheduling warrior, you have some powerful calendar tools at your disposal.

You can sync your calendar with any combination of these services.

This app makes your life better, which is more that we can say for others.

