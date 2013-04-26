LinkedIn's New App Manages Your Contacts Better Than The iPhone Can

LinkedIn introduced its new app today – LinkedIn Contacts.
The app syncs with your account and pulls all in your LinkedIn Connections, making it a snap to look up someone’s contact info or a person’s professional background.
You can pick up the app right here for free. Check out our tour of how to use it.
The app will sync with your LinkedIn connections, which can take a few minutes. In the meantime, it walks you through the basics. The app serves as a central location for all your professional contacts.
