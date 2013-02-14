Here's The Advice LinkedIn's CFO Gave Jeff Weiner On The First Day They Met

LinkedIn CFO Steve Sordello at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

We normally only hear from LinkedIn CFO Steve Sordello on those carefully scripted quarterly earning calls where he’s once again blowing away the Street with crazy growth figures.So it was interesting to hear him talk about the role he played in shaping the company’s products and strategy.



Sordello spoke in an interview at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco.

He joined the company in 2007 from TiVo, and served under two CEOs before current CEO Jeff Weiner.

The first day he met Weiner, Weiner asked Sordello, “What should LinkedIn be?”

Sordello’s answer: “LinkedIn should be a site that if you don’t visit it every day, you’ll feel you’re not doing your job.”

Sordello didn’t take explicit credit for this insight, but since that conversation, making LinkedIn an everyday habit for professionals has become a key push for the company.

