Is Your Name Peter? You're In Luck...

From the Department Of Useless But Funny Statistics: LinkedIn just did a study on the top CEO names, and they’re Peter and Deborah.
Leaders named Peter isn’t a new thing: after all, the first Pope of the Catholic Church was named Peter.
Also: to be a sales guy you need to have a four letter name and the cliché that everyone in human resources is a girl is confirmed.
Here’s the handy infographic they made:
(Via Mashable)
LinkedIn Is One Of The 11 Huge Tech IPOs Coming This Year →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.