Is Your Name Peter? You're In Luck...

From the Department Of Useless But Funny Statistics: LinkedIn just did a study on the top CEO names, and they’re Peter and Deborah.



Leaders named Peter isn’t a new thing: after all, the first Pope of the Catholic Church was named Peter.

Also: to be a sales guy you need to have a four letter name and the cliché that everyone in human resources is a girl is confirmed.

Here’s the handy infographic they made:

(Via Mashable)

LinkedIn Is One Of The 11 Huge Tech IPOs Coming This Year →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.