One Word From LinkedIn's CEO And The Valley Goes Crazy

We know CEOs are used to people hanging on their every word. But this is ridiculous—as LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner acknowledged himself, after his one-word pocket tweet kicked off a series of hilarious Twitter threads on Wednesday night.



Why this matters: Having a sense of humour about yourself is key for managers in the tech business, where every engineering department has a strong rebellious streak.

Admitting mistakes—even one as small as an accidental tweet—builds credibility and trust. It’s a small example, but key to understanding the high regard Weiner’s team at LinkedIn has for him.

Enough of that. Just enjoy the nonsense with which the Valley’s top executives entertain themselves.

