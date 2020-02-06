LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down and will be replaced by the exec in charge of product

Stephen Lam/Getty Images Jeff Weiner.

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down after 11 years. He will be replaced by Ryan Roslansky, a senior vice president in charge of product.

In a blog post, Weiner said Roslansky, his first hire in 2008, had been essential to LinkedIn’s success.

Weiner also said he had been discussing his plan to step down with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella since last summer. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft.

He will be replaced in June by Ryan Roslansky, a senior vice president in charge of product who has been at LinkedIn since before Microsoft acquired it for $US26 billion in 2016.

“The last eleven years have been the greatest professional experience of my life and none of it would have been possible without you, our members,” Weiner said in an blog post on Wednesday, adding, “Despite the scale and impact we’ve achieved thus far, it still feels like in many respects we’re just getting started.”

Weiner said he had been discussing his plan to step down with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella since last summer. Weiner will step into a new role as LinkedIn’s executive chairman.

“Despite now reaching over 675M members, employing over 16,000 people, and generating $US7.5B of revenue, in many respects it feels like LinkedIn is just getting started,” Weiner said.

Weiner said Roslansky was his first hire after he joined LinkedIn in 2008 and played a key role in building LinkedIn’s marketing products, its “influencer” program, and its publishing platform. He also helped lead the acquisition of the online-education site Lynda and LinkedIn’s integration with Microsoft.

“Ryan has been a key architect in reshaping LinkedIn’s increasingly complex consumer and enterprise applications into a single, holistic, global ecosystem,” Weiner said.

