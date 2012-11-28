Jeff Weiner Just Revealed A Surprising Long-Term Vision For LinkedIn

LinkedIn CEO speaks with Henry Blodget at IGNITION 2012.

Photo: Megan Rose Dickey, Business Insider

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner was on stage at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference this morning where he spoke about where he sees the company in the next 5 to 10 years. Weiner invoked the “social graph,” a term popularised by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to describe the web of connections between users on his service. LinkedIn has taken that concept and tweaked it into a global network of professional social connections.



LinkedIn currently has more than 187 million members and is adding 2 per second. Weiner says there are 3.3 billion professionals in the world, and LinkedIn wants to be the professional digital identity for all of them. LinkedIn also wants every company in the world to maintain a profile on LinkedIn, and use the service to hire, market and sell.

Linked in will eventually become an “economic graph” that “maps the global underpinnings of the global economy,” Weiner said.

In short, LinkedIn seeks to profile every company and every profession and provide a digital resource for users to figure out what skills and connections they need to get their foot in the door in a particular area.

“The idea is to remove as much friction from that graph as possible,” Weiner said. “To allow human and economic capital to flow where it’s most needed.”

