LinkedIn's CEO Just Revealed How Big His Publishing Empire Is Now

Photo: TechCrunch / YouTube / Wikimedia, CC / BI

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner says that the company is more than just a job networking site: It’s a huge business publisher that’s set to dominate news media on the Web.”This is very much an ecosystem that’s oriented around our members,” Weiner said at Business insider’s IGNITION conference. And that ecosystem involves a growing publishing platform that both generates original content via LinkedIn influencers and aggregates the biggest business news around the Web.



The platform is already spread across 1 million sites, he said: “There’s over one million unique domain buttons on the Internet with LinkedIn share buttons,” Weiner said.

These shared stories—whether they originated on the New York Times or, yes, Business Insider—then get posted on individuals’ LinkedIn accounts for people they’re connected with to see. If certain articles get enough heat, then it can make it to LinkedIn Today and get seen by some of the company’s 187 million users.

The publications that created the shared stories then get boatloads of traffic back to their sites.

LinkedIn Today executive editor Dan Roth explained in a previous interview that “The stories that have a tiny little bit of fire, we pour gasoline on them … When people start sharing your stories or commenting on stories, our algorithm starts noticing it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.