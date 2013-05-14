LinkedIn's Algorithm Tells Flickr Co-Founder Caterina Fake To Apply For A Job As Senior Product Manager At Flickr

Jay Yarow

Caterina Fake co-founded, then sold photo-sharing site Flickr to Yahoo in 2005. She left Yahoo/Flickr in 2008. LinkedIn thinks she should go back. She just tweeted this funny job suggestion from LinkedIn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

linkedin sai-us yahoo!