LinkedIn's Algorithm Tells Flickr Co-Founder Caterina Fake To Apply For A Job As Senior Product Manager At Flickr

Caterina Fake co-founded, then sold photo-sharing site Flickr to Yahoo in 2005. She left Yahoo/Flickr in 2008. LinkedIn thinks she should go back. She just tweeted this funny job suggestion from LinkedIn.



LinkedIn says I could apply to be Sr. Product Manager of Mobile for Flickr! Plus some other jobs. Woo! twitter.com/Caterina/statu… — Caterina Fake (@Caterina) May 13, 2013

