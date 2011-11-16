LinkedIn's Excellent New CardMunch App Scans Business Cards, Puts A Digital Rolodex In Your Pocket

Photo: Apple

LinkedIn just unveiled a completely revamped version of CardMunch, its popular iPhone app for scraping business cards for vital information.CardMunch 3.0 intimately ties business cards you snap pictures of with the person’s LinkedIn profile. This gives you a glimpse into mutual contacts, credentials, and more.



Previously, CardMunch only let you browse the contact cards of people whose business cards you’ve scanned.

The new app features a Cover Flow-esque Rolodex feature that lets you swipe through virtual business cards of all of your contacts. You can also add notes to contact cards while you wait for the cards to be processed.

Current users of the app will also appreciate the modern and simple face lift the app has received, as well as an updated camera module for snapping pictures of business cards.

Click here to grab the free app from the App Store. Also, after LinkedIn bought CardMunch from Bowei Gai a while back, he’s moved onto some big, cool things worth checking out.

