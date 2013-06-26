LinkedIn's Page Views Skyrocket As Users Linger To Consume Content

LinkedIn members viewed 63% more pages on the mobile and desktop versions of the site in the first quarter of 2013 than they did during the same quarter in 2012, according to Daniel Roth, executive editor of LinkedIn.



LinkedIn, which only officially reports desktop-based page views in its quarterly earnings releases, served 11.1 billion desktop page views in the quarter.

Roth is responsible for “Influencers,” a LinkedIn content program that launched in October 2012, and is a kind of blogging platform for thought leaders to share expertise. Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and President Obama are among the more than 250 uncompensated contributors.

Roth told The New York Times that “traffic to all … news products had increased eightfold since Influencers was introduced.”

In other words, Influencers and other content products like industry-specific “channels” boost engagement as users linger on the site to consume career-linked news and advice.

In the first quarter, LinkedIn experienced 8% growth in the number of members on its site from the previous quarter and 35% growth year-over-year.

In the first quarter, LinkedIn experienced 14% growth in the average number of monthly unique visitors going to its site from the previous quarter and 28% growth year-over-year.

For comparison, Facebook’s average number of monthly unique visitors grew 23% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2013.

For comparison, Facebook’s average number of monthly unique visitors grew 23% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2013.

Download the data and charts in Excel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.