Ben Thompson, Employment Hero CEO

Australia’s startup scene has only grown stronger during the pandemic as more workers look to make a change.

LinkedIn has analysed how each has grown and engaged staff, attracted jobseekers and pulled talent from major companies to list the best 25 in the country.

The top contenders range from investment firms and digital banks to IT companies and online platforms.

While Atlassian, Airwallex, Canva and SafetyCulture might hog the headlines, the whole startup scene has never looked stronger, and it’s pulling in a growing number of Australians looking for a career change.

While as many as nine out of every 10 startups are said to fail, the allure of quick career advancement, unique experience and potentially lucrative equity is sometimes more than enough to compensate for the risk.

As a pandemic pushes many to re-evaulate their jobs, LinkedIn has revealed the country’s most promising 25 startups, attracting major talent as well as investment dollars.

To put the list together, the employment platform measured employee growth and engagement, interest from jobseekers and, significantly, how well each startup was attracting talent from some of the best rated companies in the country.

To qualify, companies needed to be less than seven years old, have more than 50 employees, and be privately held and headquartered in Australia. The full-list can be found below.

Topping the list in 2021 was Melbourne-based advisory and investment business Sayers. Founded in 2020 by a former PwC partner, the startup has already grown its headcount to 90 and says it is focused on the ‘new economy’.

Taking out the second spot was online HR platform Employment Hero, which has implemented work-from-home arrangements for its 250-strong workforce on a permanent basis.

Next was mattress and bedding company Koala, which has doubled down on its sustainability credentials, not to mention making early investor and Australian cricketer Steve Smith millions.

Hospitality platform Mr Yum was ranked fourth, having adapted to the pandemic and, within 10 days, launching pick-up and delivery features for restaurant orders.

Ranked fifth was healthcare technology company Eucalyptus, which has leaned into Telehealth, dermatology and sexual health during the pandemic.

Further down, Judo Bank, the unicorn stealing market share from the big four, and burgeoning neobank Volt, which is providing banking infrastructure to businesses and crypto platforms, both nabbed spots.

Many were elevated by the acceleration of trends during the pandemic.

Deeply embedded with online creators and aspiring to emulate the success of Canva, Linktree has enjoyed growing demand for its freemium social media landing pages.

Cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx has, like the digital assets it handles, experienced exponential growth, as its headcount grew almost tenfold this financial year.

Similarly, Shippit, which links online retailers with couriers, and Merivale-backed me&u, which facilitates contactless hospitality transactions, have all seen booming demand for their services. As have Lexicon Digital and Brighte, which specialise in web apps and cloud computing.

The rising buy now, pay later tide has equally buoyed the fortunes of Payright, which specialises in spreading out major purchases up to $20,000 into separate repayments.

Meanwhile, capitalising on the enormous mismatch between demand for tech skills and local supply, WithYouWithMe identifies shortages and builds up talent to fill the gaps.

“If you feel like a startup is the right fit for your next opportunity, take a look at who you may know at each company, [and] see what jobs are currently open,” LinkedIn advises.

Top 25 Australians startups 2021

Sayers (Investment) Employment Hero (HR) Koala (Retail) Mr Yum (Food and Beverages) Eucalyptus (Internet) Barrenjoey (Financial Services) Judo Bank (Banking) Linktree (Internet) Shippit (Computer Software) Brighte (Internet) Kapitol Group (Construction) Volt Bank (Banking) Impressive (Marketing and Advertising) Thinkerbell (Marketing and Advertising) WithYouWithMe (IT) HireUp (Internet) me&u (Restaurants) Lab3 (IT) Payright (Financial Services) Roberts Co (Construction) Willow (IT) Swyftx (Financial Services) Valiant Finance (Financial Services) Lexicon Digital (IT) GROW (IT)