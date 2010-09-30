LinkedIn Becomes Twitter-fied With New Launch, LinkedIn Signal

Photo: Screenshot by Dianne de Guzman // SAI

LinkedIn just launched a limited beta of LinkedIn Signal, a new product developed with Twitter, which uses LinkedIn information to filter and sort tweets.Signal lets you use filters based on LinkedIn’s structured data — what industry people are in, what company they work for, etc. — to create a custom feed of Twitter and LinkedIn updates.



For instance, using Signal, you could create a feed showing only what, say, Microsoft employees are tweeting about a particular subject.

Here’s how it works:

This is the home page for Signal. It features three areas of information for users: a series of filters, a newsfeed, and trending links, all taken from your network. The series of filters on the left help customise the LinkedIn experience. The filters help sort updates by eight categories: network, industry, company, time published, region, school, or popular hash tags. The main feed updates itself in real time, updating itself with information from your network, according to filters users set up. The feed also indicates when there are new updates and allows you to refresh your results without refreshing the entire page. A list of trending links keeps users updated on stories that your network is posting. Readers can click through to stories, as well as discover who has shared a particular link. Users can make connections with those who shared links to specific stories, as well as filter these results by industry, company, and region. The search option works with your feed, giving you links, posts, and tweets from your network based on your search and filters. This will connect you with the latest information matching your search, including updates from the user themself, if they are a part of LinkedIn. The bottom line: Signal looks to be a strong update from LinkedIn, furthering its networking capabilities and interactivity between members. The central use of filters is key, allowing users to browse for connections in an efficient manner. The feed can also prove to be a seductive lure to those who don't regularly use LinkedIn. Instead of a cluttered feed of FarmVille news, such as on Facebook, users can look at a more professionally relevant newsfeed. If successful, Signal can be a good move towards taking a larger chunk of the social networking market, catering to those who dislike the feel of other social networks but need to remain connected to contacts.

