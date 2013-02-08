LinkedIn Customers: Get Ready For A Price Hike

Photo: Flickr / shareski

LinkedIn just announced great fourth-quarter 2012 earnings.Its future earnings should get even better, because CFO Steve Sordello just told analysts on a call to discuss the results that the company was planning to hike its prices.



The price hikes on job listings and LinkedIn Recruiter, the company’s high-end software tools for HR professionals, should come in the second quarter, Sordello said. They’ll only apply to customers in North America and Western Europe as they renew contracts.

Sordello didn’t give details on the new prices, but told analysts to expect a “mid-single-digit increase” in related revenues. So that offers a guide to how much more customers will pay.

As an explanation for the price increase, Sordello pointed to the doubling of LinkedIn’s member base to 200 million.

Translation: We’re helping you reach and find more job candidates, so you should pay us more.

