BIG DATA, BIG BUCKS: LinkedIn's Dan Roth Talks Social News At 'Social Media ROI'

Photo: LinkedIn via Flickr

In the last year, LinkedIn has successfully transformed itself from a mere career-networking tool to a useful information portal.And investors are watching: LinkedIn, unlike Facebook and Groupon, is trading above its 2011 IPO price today.



A key piece of this bid to become more valuable to users has been revamped a landing page of targeted headlines called “LinkedIn Today.”

You can hear from a key player in the push to make LinkedIn a must-read at the Social Media ROI conference on September 27, 2012, in New York.

Dan Roth is the New York-based executive editor who left Fortune to curate content for the professional social network. He also works with data scientists to mine social information for revenue-generating strategy. Roth will speak about LinkedIn’s strategy and his view on the evolution of social media at Social Media ROI.

Register now for the ultra-early-bird rate –expiring this week! — to hear from him in September.

Other keynotes include Susan Lyne, chairman at Gilt Groupe, and Todd Robinson, SVP, digital marketing and social media strategy at Bank of America.

Julia Allison, web celeb and currently a star on Bravo’s “Miss Advised,” will be featured in a fun end-of-day interview.

The agenda focuses on social media engagement, publishing, marketing, and sales — and how to measure impact. Speakers include:

Jill Braff, Home Shopping Network

Carmen D’Ascendis, Jack Daniel’s

Chris Erb, EA Sports

Rachel Tipograph, Gap

Paul Berry, RebelMouse

Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker

Barbara Liss, Quaker Foods

And more!

Attendees will learn:

What major companies are doing to reach, interact with, and monetise their fan base

How to map the fuzzier concept of “engagement” to revenue — cold, hard cash

Cutting-edge strategy from startups in mobile, geo-local, and commerce-driven social media

Reserve a ticket now and grab the early-bird discount.

Here’s who should attend:

Marketers who want to put smart metrics behind their Twitter, Facebook and other social efforts

Publishers interested in learning how to maximise their social media results

Consultants and agencies who want to offer their clients a clear ROI picture

Investors in social-media analytics companies who need to stay abreast of market trends and needs

Those interested in sponsoring the event and connecting with the roughly 250 brand marketers, agencies, and investors who attend can email [email protected] for more information.

Meanwhile, you can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for further discounts and updates. See you in September!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.