LinkedIn Tries To Juice Up Its Ad Efforts

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Iantzilla

LinkedIn is trying hard to sell more advertising, and the WSJ has a good rundown of the efforts. They mostly involve improving their technology, with an API ad agencies can access.It makes sense that LinkedIn should be trying to improve ad revenue, as they’re widely expected to go public some time soon. A nice boost in ad revenue could give their numbers that nice “up and to the right” swing IPO investors love so much. We reported on LinkedIn’s efforts to peddle more ads here.



That being said, everything we’ve heard about LinkedIn ads has been negative (the Journal quotes some positive people, as well as negative, like Artsicle co-founder Alexis Tryon, who we mentioned in our earlier story). LinkedIn can make money on advertising as they have plenty of visitors and a valuable audience of executives and professionals, but they would probably be better off selling them at CPMs at premium rates instead of trying a self-serve platform a la Facebook that seems to be performing terribly.

