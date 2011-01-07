These Three Marketers Hate LinkedIn Ads

As the world’s biggest professional social network, with over 80 million executives as members, LinkedIn has a juicy audience. It seems, however, that its ads just perform horribly.



Since LinkedIn just sent us a voucher for free advertising, we’ve been googling around, and the results seem unanimous.

LinkedIn ads are really, really expensive, have terrible clickthrough rates, and very rarely convert.

One person had an average cost per click of $14.89 — that’s right, that’s not a typo. (Depending on the category, clicks on Google might cost you from a few pennies to a few dollars). Another person had a more reasonable (but still expensive for most verticals) $3.25 cost per click, but zero conversion, a worse result than Facebook, whose ad platform is generally thought to convert badly.

Alexis Tryon, Founder/CEO of New York startup Artsicle, also had a bad experience. She had a $27 cost per click — and LinkedIn overcharged her without permission.

To be fair, there’s a kind of “advertising” that LinkedIn excels at and makes tons of money from — job listings. But for the advertising of the kind that most people think of when you say “advertising”, LinkedIn seems to be terrible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.