LinkedIn Adds New Products For Sales People And Recruiters, Wall Street Loves It

LinkedIn added new products for sales people and recruiters yesterday, and Wall Street analysts say both will add big money to the company’s top line.The sales tool is called Sales Navigator. Evercore analyst Ken Sena says it could add $600 million to LinkedIn revenues over the next five years. He’s upgraded the stock to “overweight,” meaning he think it will out perform its sector of the next eight quarters. He’s bumped his price target from $115 to $140.



Doug Anmuth at JP Morgan is more excited about a new recruiting tool called Talent Brand Index, which “provides employers a metric to measure and benchmark their brand strength on LinkedIn.”

“Through member activity such as comments, page visits, and follower statistics, recruiters can assess their talent brand reach and engagement, and rank it against their peers.”

Anmuth also likes how easy LinkedIn now makes it for people to follow companies because these lists make it easier for recruiters to know who likes which of their clients.

Already “overweight” on LinkedIn he says the new tool will create “deeper corporate penetration and increasing member engagement” that will “drive strong results going forward.”

