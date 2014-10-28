The World's 100 Most Desirable Employers

Everyone wants to work in tech these days — especially for big-name companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook.

In fact, these tech giants topped LinkedIn’s 2014 ranking of the 100 most in-demand employers, taking four of the top five spots.

The professional networking site based its ranking on member awareness and engagement on LinkedIn by looking at how many people viewed employees’ profiles and how many users followed the company’s Company or Career pages within the last year.

Here’s the full list of this year’s top employers, according to LinkedIn:

