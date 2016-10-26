The free Wi-Fi kiosks backed by Google's parent company are coming to London

Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office A Link kiosk in New York.

Link, the company backed partly by Google’s parent company Alphabet that makes kiosks that deliver free Wi-Fi in cities, is coming to London.

Link kiosks offer free Wi-Fi, maps, and charging for mobile devices. The kiosks will start appearing in London in 2017. Link says there will be 750 kiosks in central London and more throughout the rest of the UK after that.

New York was the first city to get Link kiosks earlier this year.

Link received an investment from Footpath Labs, a division of Alphabet that aims to solve urban problems like traffic and parking using technology.

The kiosks are supported by advertising and partnerships with local utilities. In this case, Link will partner with BT, a telecom provider in the UK.

