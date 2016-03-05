Link from 'The Legend of Zelda' is hiding in Google Maps today

Good news for those of you looking for a way to celebrate the re-release of “The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess” on Wi iU — Google has you covered.

If you go to Google Maps today, you’ll notice that Link, the Zelda series protagonist, has replaced the stock orange avatar typically used to navigate Google Streetview.

If you’ve never noticed the Google Maps avatar before, it’s basically just a virtual stand-in for you as you browse Maps. You can grab it and place the avatar somewhere on the map, and as you “turn around” in Google Maps, it will re-orient itself to face whatever direction you would be facing.



This isn’t the first time that Google has integrated a video game franchise into Maps. For April Fools’ Day 2014, it set Pokemon loose into Google Maps, allowing users to find and capture them in different parts of the world.

