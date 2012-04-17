You're More Likely To Get In A Fatal Car Crash Today

Photo: boxchain | Flickr

Here’s another reason to file your taxes early. New research shows a disturbing link between the rate of car accidents and Tax Day (typically April 15 but bumped up to the 17th this year).The study’s been widely reported in the media ever since it was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Led by the University of Toronto, researchers examined crash data from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the 30-year period between 1980 and 2009.



When they singled out Tax Day activity, they found 19,500 people (pedestrians and drivers alike) were involved in fatal crashes, compared to about 12,700 people on 60 other dates used as controls – making Apirl 15 about 6 per cent deadlier for consumers.

“The increased risk could be the result of stressful deadlines leading to driver distraction and human error,” said Donald Redelmeier, professor of medicine at the University of Toronto.

“Other possibilities might be more driving, sleep deprivation, lack of attention and less tolerance toward hassles. Another contributor could be decreased law enforcement as the police, themselves, might be busy with their own tax deadlines.”

Before you hop in the car for last-minute visit to your CPA, take a deep breath and check out this helpful guide to filing by today’s deadline.

