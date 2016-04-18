US

Scientists have linked the deaths of three US presidents to the same surprising cause

Alex Kuzoian

Many historians will tell you it was pneumonia that killed President William Henry Harrison. The popular belief is that he developed the infection after catching a cold while delivering his exceptionally long inaugural address. But a recent study reexamined the journal of Harrison’s physician, and determined it was actually something else that took the life of Harrison — and two of his successors.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

