This helpful tool makes Netflix an easy way to learn a new language

Netflix can be a great tool for learning a new language, as can watching foreign movies and TV shows in general. Comparing the subtitles and the audio can help supersize your vocabulary.

But it’s not a perfect system. Let’s say you’re an English speaker trying to learn Spanish. You can watch a Spanish movie with English subtitles, and compare the two to learn new words. But there are some words you might not immediately be able to translate from sounds to letters, and these can slip by.

You could also watch a Spanish movie with Spanish subtitles, but then you miss the comparison between English and Spanish.

Lingvo TV, a new Chrome extension, tries to give you the best of both worlds.

The extension connects to Netflix and your phone (through an app), and lets you translate particular words in a subtitle stream into a different language. This means, in the previous example, you could watch a Spanish movie with Spanish subtitles, but translate certain words into English by tapping them on your phone. You can see the subtitle stream either on your computer (in Netflix) or on your phone (through the Lingvo TV app).

Lingvo TV is perfect if you are trying to push yourself for a more immersive language experience, while still building your vocabulary.

Here is what that the stream on your phone looks like (this is translating from English to Spanish, as if I were a Spanish speaker learning English):

To start, all you have to do is install the Lingvo TV extension on your browser, fire up a Netflix movie or show, and then input the code it gives you on your phone (in the web app). Simple.

Check out Lingvo TV at its website, or its Product Hunt page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.