How They Make Lingerie Models Look So Good

How do they make lingerie models look amazing?

Business Insider slipped behind the scenes of a shoot for AdoreMe, a startup to rival Victoria’s Secret. We interviewed the photographer, the founder, the makeup artist and the model about how they make women look so desirable.

Here’s how the magic happens.

Produced by Daniel Goodman; Additional Photography by Justin Gmoser. Originally published in September 2013.



Keep up with BI Video on YouTube and Twitter.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.