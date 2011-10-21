Lingerie Football Wants To Start A Youth League

Between a Super Bowl MVP’s daughter starting at quarterback and a backup NFL quarterback attending its games; the Lingerie Football League is hot right now.



And now, they want to start a youth league.

The LFL announced the organisation’s strategy to develop leagues for girls.

“With the growing popularity around the LFL, younger and younger girls are starting to dream of playing LFL football. In recent months and years, parents of young ladies routinely contact LFL league offices inquiring about everything ranging from what size football do you use to what form of training should I place my daughter into now to prepare her for LFL Football.”

Parents asking about the proper size of a football? Maybe. But “routinely contacting” the league – for “years” – about preparing their young ladies for scantily clad football? Seems unlikely.

At least the LFL has a plan to sway cautious parents and make these girls dreams come true – recruit Michael Jackson’s 13-year-old daughter, Paris, to be the face of the league.

TMZ also reports that league officials say the youth program will not dress in lingerie, thank goodness.

