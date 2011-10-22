Members Of A Lingerie Football League Team Have Quit In Protest Over Their Coach's Dismissal

Things were going so well for the Lingerie Football League.



A Super Bowl MVP’s daughter is a starting quarterback. Donovan McNabb attended a game. There’s even talk of youth league expansion.

Then came word that 22 members of the LFL’s Toronto Triumph football team quit in protest over the release of four other players and their coach.

Team captain Krista Ford explained the difficult decision to her fans.

“I am really sad to let you all know that I have left the Toronto Triumph, along with many of my teammates,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make thus far, however, I had to stand up for what I felt was right.”

Following a season-opening 48-14 loss, the changes were “necessary to refocus and improve the team’s performance” according to the league chairman.

That makes sense. But does the league’s success really hinge on the quality of play?

