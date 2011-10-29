The Lingerie Football League Is Running A Sweepstakes Giving You A Chance To Tackle A Player

Photo:

The Lingerie Football League is growing in popularity, and now it’s running a sweepstakes. If you win, not only do you get to go to the Lingerie Bowl, but you get to tackle a player during halftime.Yeah we’re not really sure how that’s going to work either…



From With Leather (via Jezebel):

Here’s your chance to score with the LFL! We’re giving one lucky fan the opportunity to experience what true fantasy football really is with a chance to tackle an LFL team player during halftime at Lingerie Bowl IX in Las Vegas! Enter now for your chance to win a VIP trip for you and a friend to Las Vegas and see if you can take down an LFL Player. Prizing Includes: Roundtrip airfare for 2 to Las Vegas, NV

2 night hotel accommodations at the Palms Casino & Resort

2 Tickets to Lingerie Bowl IX

Chance to tackle an LFL Player during halftime

VIP Experience: Private meet & greets, no-wait VIP access to Lingerie Bowl Weekend parties in Vegas, autographed merchandise

$250 Gift card

