The Lingerie Football League Is Running A Sweepstakes Giving You A Chance To Tackle A Player

Leah Goldman
lingerie football league

Photo:

The Lingerie Football League is growing in popularity, and now it’s running a sweepstakes. If you win, not only do you get to go to the Lingerie Bowl, but you get to tackle a player during halftime.Yeah we’re not really sure how that’s going to work either…

From With Leather (via Jezebel):

Here’s your chance to score with the LFL! We’re giving one lucky fan the opportunity to experience what true fantasy football really is with a chance to tackle an LFL team player during halftime at Lingerie Bowl IX in Las Vegas! Enter now for your chance to win a VIP trip for you and a friend to Las Vegas and see if you can take down an LFL Player.

Prizing Includes:

  • Roundtrip airfare for 2 to Las Vegas, NV
  • 2 night hotel accommodations at the Palms Casino & Resort
  • 2 Tickets to Lingerie Bowl IX
  • Chance to tackle an LFL Player during halftime
  • VIP Experience: Private meet & greets, no-wait VIP access to Lingerie Bowl Weekend parties in Vegas, autographed merchandise
  • $250 Gift card

