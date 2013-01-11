The Lingerie Football League Will Not Play In Bras And Underwear Anymore

In an effort to rebrand, the Lingerie Football League has changed its name to the “Legends Football League.”



The LFL, which took a season off, will return in the spring of 2013 with its new name. So what will be different about the league?

First of all, there will be no more lingerie. According to the LFL’s press release, “performance wear” will replace the current lingerie uniforms. Also, the “sexy woman” logos will all be replaced, and the league’s tagline will switch from “True Fantasy Football,” to “Women of the Gridiron.”

As far as we know, the rules will all stay the same.

Basically, the LFL is taking the sexy side of the league away and focusing on sport and athleticism instead of the women’s bodies. Kudos!

So what will this do for the league? It should be interesting, as of now, we can probably assume most people who went to these games went because of the uniforms, and not for the actual game. Now that this aspect is gone completely, the LFL may lose a lot of its fanbase, but let’s hope not.

Here’s part of LFL’s statement:

“This is the next step in the maturation of our now global sport. While the Lingerie Football League name has drawn great media attention allowing us to showcase the sport to millions, we have now reached a crossroad of gaining credibility as a sport or continuing to be viewed as a gimmick. In the coming years we will further establish this sport in the US, Australia, Europe and Asia as the most known form of American football globally. In order to reach the next milestone, we feel the focus has to be the sport and our amazing athletes”, said Mitchell S. Mortaza, Founder & Chairman, Lingerie Football League, LLC.

The first promo video for the re-branded league focuses more on the strength of the women in the league, but it still does show off bare abdomens and sexy close-ups:



