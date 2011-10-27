Yes, There Are Even Fist Fights In The Lingerie Football League

We told you about the wildly popular Lingerie Football League last week. It’s real, and it looks like the LFL players get heated during the games just like NFL players sometimes do.



During the Tampa Bay Breeze and Cleveland Crush game last week, a fight broke out between Julie Rolfe and Tamar Fennel. Punches were thrown, and the refs had to break up the fight.

(video via Guyism):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

