A Lingerie Football League Star Broke An Opponent's Arm And Was Kind Of Happy About It

Photo: Getty Images

The Lingerie Football League is growing in popularity, and intensity.So intense that Chloe Butler, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Temptation, broke the Minnesota quarterback’s arm. And she was kind of happy about it.



“I feel a little bit bad. I broke the Minnesota quarterback’s arm in our first game. I was kind of happy for our team that I put her out of the game but I felt bad thinking, ‘What if it were me?'” she told the Telegraph.

Butler added that injuries are just part of the game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.