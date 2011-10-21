Everything You Need To Know About The Wildly Popular Lingerie Football League

Leah Goldman
lingerie football league

Everyone seems to be buzzing about the Lingerie Football League recently.

A famous NFL player’s daughter is now a star quarterback in the LFL, Donovan McNabb is going to the games, and they are even trying to start a youth league.

But what is this league? Yes it involves women running around scantily clad, but these women are doing serious work. And the rules are a bit different than in the NFL.

The league got its start in 2009 with 10 teams

It sprung from a Super Bowl halftime special, that was on Pay-per-view.

This year, there are 12 teams, with up to 20 players on each of them. There are plans currently in the works for the league to expand to Canada, Australia, and Europe.

It's the real deal, tackles and all.

The field is only 50 yards long and 30 yards wide

There are seven players on the field for each team at a time

There is no punting, and there are no field goals. Instead, after a touchdown, you get one point for a run or pass from the 1-yard line, and 2 points for a run or pass from the 3-yard line

Within four downs, teams must include two passing plays, and two rushing plays

They play two 17-minute halves, and there is an eight-minute sudden death overtime

The Philadelphia Passion is leading the league in total offensive yards

But Liz Gorman of The Tampa Breeze is averaging 12.5 tackles a game

And another Tampa Breeze player KK Matheny is killing it in passing yards, with 99/game

And the league is starting to get serious recognition, Donovan McNabb was just at a game

And Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien's daughter Angela is a QB for the Seattle Mist

The league is also trying to start at a youth level

So you want to become a fan? If you don't have a team near you, you can buy games on the official website

