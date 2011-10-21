Everything You Need To Know About The Wildly Popular Lingerie Football League

Everyone seems to be buzzing about the Lingerie Football League recently.
A famous NFL player’s daughter is now a star quarterback in the LFL, Donovan McNabb is going to the games, and they are even trying to start a youth league.
But what is this league? Yes it involves women running around scantily clad, but these women are doing serious work. And the rules are a bit different than in the NFL.
It sprung from a Super Bowl halftime special, that was on Pay-per-view.
This year, there are 12 teams, with up to 20 players on each of them. There are plans currently in the works for the league to expand to Canada, Australia, and Europe.
It's the real deal, tackles and all.
There is no punting, and there are no field goals. Instead, after a touchdown, you get one point for a run or pass from the 1-yard line, and 2 points for a run or pass from the 3-yard line
So you want to become a fan? If you don't have a team near you, you can buy games on the official website
