The Lingerie Bowl Championship Celebration Was The Same As The Giants', But With Half-Naked Women

You probably don’t realise that the Lingerie Football League’s version of the Super Bowl (The Lingerie Bowl) was on Sunday too.



The L.A. Temptation beat the Philadelphia Passion for the second year in a row. Here’s what the Temptation’s celebration looked like, kind of how the Giants’ celebrated except with women wearing minimal clothing. (via Big Lead Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.