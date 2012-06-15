Lineup Set For July NY Tech Meetup

Scott Heiferman has taken the lid off the roster for tomorrow night’s NY Tech meetup at Cooper Union. Presenting during the demo round:

HitTail, Mike Levin

Confabb, Jason Rozenblat

Diet Television, Ken Seiff

UpNext, Danny Moon

Parkwhiz, Jon Thornton

Amazon Web Services, Jinesh Varia

William Carlough will unveil a “stealth” project. (Any information on this one? Post to comments.)

We’ll follow up with more details about each company later this afternoon.

