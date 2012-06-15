Lineup Set For July NY Tech Meetup

Dan Frommer

Scott Heiferman has taken the lid off the roster for tomorrow night’s NY Tech meetup at Cooper Union. Presenting during the demo round:

  • HitTail, Mike Levin
  • Confabb, Jason Rozenblat
  • Diet Television, Ken Seiff
  • UpNext, Danny Moon
  • Parkwhiz, Jon Thornton
  • Amazon Web Services, Jinesh Varia
  • William Carlough will unveil a “stealth” project. (Any information on this one? Post to comments.)

We’ll follow up with more details about each company later this afternoon.

