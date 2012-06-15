Lineup Set For July NY Tech Meetup

Scott Heiferman has taken the lid off the roster for tomorrow night’s NY Tech meetup at Cooper Union. Presenting during the demo round:
- HitTail, Mike Levin
- Confabb, Jason Rozenblat
- Diet Television, Ken Seiff
- UpNext, Danny Moon
- Parkwhiz, Jon Thornton
- Amazon Web Services, Jinesh Varia
- William Carlough will unveil a “stealth” project. (Any information on this one? Post to comments.)
We’ll follow up with more details about each company later this afternoon.
