Apple Developers Got In Line At 9:15 AM Sunday Morning To Be First Into Apple's Big Event

If you think people lining up for Apple products is weird, you’re going to find the following story downright baffling.



Starting at 9:15 AM, developers attending Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) started lining up at Moscone centre, the home of this year’s event.

By 9:25 PM, the line had stretched to 30+ people, complete with tents being set up, and lounge chairs for people to sleep in.

There was a cop on hand keeping an eye on the scene, as well as a straggler talking at the people in the line.

These people are in line to be the first into WWDC so they can get front row seats to see Apple’s big key note presentation where it will preview the most important new features for iOS and OSX, the software running iPhones and Macs.

Other than that, there’s no advantage to being first through the doors. They don’t get early access to Apple employees, or a front seat at developer sessions. They just to see Tim Cook, Phil Schiller, Eddy Cue, and other Apple executives up close on stage.

While to an outsider, this might seem like odd behaviour, it’s not that odd.

One developer said that last year he got there at 4 AM, and was down the block. He figured if he’s going to get very little sleep, why not be rewarded for it? Plus, it’s significantly cheaper than a hotel.

Most of the people in the line are young. This is the sort of thing you do when you’re young. You sleep out in the cold San Francisco night with your friends in anticipation of what the company you love has up its sleeve.

There’s really nothing wrong with it.



