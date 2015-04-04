Here's what the lines around the world looked like the day Apple's first iPad went on sale

IPadREUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Five years ago today, Apple’s original iPad went on sale in the US.

Hundreds — maybe thousands — of people lined up at Apple stores across the country to buy the first-generation iPad, which retailed for between $US500 and $US700.

The longest lines were, naturally, in New York City, where people line up for anything (burgers in a park, movie tickets, every iPhone), but people tweeted pictures from all over the country.

Fifth Avenue, NYC

Source: TwitPic

SoHo, NYC

Source: TwitPic

Palo Alto, CA

Source: TwitPic

Easton: Columbus, OH

Source: TwitPic

Upper West Side, NYC

Source: TwitPic

Alamonte Springs, FL

Source: TwitPic

San Francisco, CA

Source: TwitPic

Nashua, NH

Source: TwitPic

Chestnut Hill, MA

Source: TwitPic

Mall Of Georgia: Buford, GA

Source: TwitPic

14th Street, NYC

Source: TwitPic

Michigan Avenue: Chicago, IL

Source: TwitPic

Unknown Mall, Anytown, USA

Source: TwitPic

14th Street, NYC

Source: TwitPic

Woodland, MI

Source: TwitPic

Charlotte, NC

Thanks to reader Jose Liz

Charlotte, NC

Thanks to reader Jose Liz

Somewhere near Philadelphia

Source: TwitPic

Eastview: Victor, NY

Source: TwitPic

Reston, VA

Source: TwitPic

Nashville, TN

Source: TwitPic

Burlington, MA

Source: TwitPic

Tice's Corner, NJ

Source: TwitPic

Boylston Street: Boston, MA

Source: TwitPic

Michigan Avenue: Chicago, IL

Source: TwitPic

