Here's what the lines around the world looked like the day Apple's first iPad went on sale

Five years ago today, Apple’s original iPad went on sale in the US.

Hundreds — maybe thousands — of people lined up at Apple stores across the country to buy the first-generation iPad, which retailed for between $US500 and $US700.

The longest lines were, naturally, in New York City, where people line up for anything (burgers in a park, movie tickets, every iPhone), but people tweeted pictures from all over the country.

(An earlier version of this story was written by Dan Frommer.)

Fifth Avenue, NYC Source: TwitPic SoHo, NYC Source: TwitPic Palo Alto, CA Source: TwitPic Easton: Columbus, OH Source: TwitPic Upper West Side, NYC Source: TwitPic Alamonte Springs, FL Source: TwitPic San Francisco, CA Source: TwitPic Nashua, NH Source: TwitPic Chestnut Hill, MA Source: TwitPic Mall Of Georgia: Buford, GA Source: TwitPic 14th Street, NYC Source: TwitPic Michigan Avenue: Chicago, IL Source: TwitPic Unknown Mall, Anytown, USA Source: TwitPic 14th Street, NYC Source: TwitPic Woodland, MI Source: TwitPic Charlotte, NC Thanks to reader Jose Liz Charlotte, NC Thanks to reader Jose Liz Somewhere near Philadelphia Source: TwitPic Eastview: Victor, NY Source: TwitPic Reston, VA Source: TwitPic Nashville, TN Source: TwitPic Burlington, MA Source: TwitPic Tice's Corner, NJ Source: TwitPic Boylston Street: Boston, MA Source: TwitPic Michigan Avenue: Chicago, IL Source: TwitPic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.