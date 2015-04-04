Here's what the lines around the world looked like the day Apple's first iPad went on sale

Five years ago today, Apple’s original iPad went on sale in the US.
Hundreds — maybe thousands — of people lined up at Apple stores across the country to buy the first-generation iPad, which retailed for between $US500 and $US700.
The longest lines were, naturally, in New York City, where people line up for anything (burgers in a park, movie tickets, every iPhone), but people tweeted pictures from all over the country.
(An earlier version of this story was written by Dan Frommer.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.