Before you get too excited about Line's IPO, check out this chart

Japanese mobile messaging company Line had a nice pop at its IPO on Thursday morning, with shares up about 30% from their offer price.

But as this chart from Statista shows, Line may already be past its peak. The app’s number of monthly average users has slowed dramatically in most of the world, and for the last three quarters usage has been declining outside of Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

