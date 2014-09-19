The Line For The iPhone 6 Stretches 12 City Blocks In New York

Everyone wants the new iPhone.
The line for the phones at the Flagship Apple Store, which opens at 8am this morning to the public, stretched 12 city blocks — from 59th and 5th to 71st and 5th — by 6am Friday morning.
People on 71st street were camped out.
Some were in beach chairs playing cards, but these folks made a box fort and were sleeping.
Overnight the temperatures dropped to about 54 degrees; everyone had blankets and coats.
Once you got to the Apple Store a few blocks later, things seemed to be more organised and cheerful.
Press was lining up at the edge of 5th Avenue:
There were tons of NYPD cops. When we asked some of the folks in colourful sweatshirts how long they had been waiting, they cheerfully replied, “SINCE SUNDAYYY!”
