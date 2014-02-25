WhatsApp Isn't Unbeatable -- During Its Weekend Outage LINE Rocketed Past It In Major Markets

Over the weekend, WhatsApp suffered a massive outage. The blockbuster messaging app, for which Facebook paid $US19 billion last week, was out for several hours on Feb. 22.

As WhatsApp sputtered, it fell behind competitors in some of the world’s most important messaging markets — Spain and Germany.

WhatsApp’s vulnerability in Europe helps bring into focus just how competitive the messaging market has become, according to new analysis from BI Intelligence. A stumble like a service outage can have serious consequences. Here are the key facts:

